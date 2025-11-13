SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Stock Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $90.44 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

