Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8,088.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%.The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

