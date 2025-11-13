Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $295.93 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

