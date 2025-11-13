Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth $225,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG stock opened at $201.07 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

