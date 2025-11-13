iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

