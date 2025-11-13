Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

