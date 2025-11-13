Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vise Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $67.83 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

