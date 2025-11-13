Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,168 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CF Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,061,000 after buying an additional 724,329 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 492,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,977,000 after acquiring an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

