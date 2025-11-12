Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.83. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 1.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.