Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and traded as high as $21.16. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.0760, with a volume of 5,715 shares traded.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 578,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.9% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 75,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.