Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after buying an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after buying an additional 280,004 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

