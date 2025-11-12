Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 119,803 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
