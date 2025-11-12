Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 119,803 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.