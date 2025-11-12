Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 17,079 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,492,000 after buying an additional 4,871,085 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,841,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,005,000 after purchasing an additional 361,368 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
