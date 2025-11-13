Analyzing Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) and LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) and LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxExperience B.V. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and LuxExperience B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 7.23% 102.61% 11.58% LuxExperience B.V. 45.47% 90.47% 54.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.7% of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of LuxExperience B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of LuxExperience B.V. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and LuxExperience B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 1 1 0 0 1.50 LuxExperience B.V. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and LuxExperience B.V.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C $773.60 million 0.69 $39.07 million $1.40 10.21 LuxExperience B.V. $1.37 billion 0.60 $620.57 million $4.89 1.95

LuxExperience B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C. LuxExperience B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

