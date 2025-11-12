Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 314,489 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,152,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.8%

MU stock opened at $241.11 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $257.07. The stock has a market cap of $270.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

