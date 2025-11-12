Tobam Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Tobam cut its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $459.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.90.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,178.62. This represents a 72.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 412,935 shares of company stock valued at $173,677,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

