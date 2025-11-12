Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

