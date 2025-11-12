Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10,497.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 807.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Docusign by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 530.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

