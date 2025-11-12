Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.