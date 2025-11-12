33,604 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Equitable

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,932. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.