Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
