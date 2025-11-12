Head to Head Contrast: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) and Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Olin and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Olin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin 2 11 2 1 2.13 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Olin presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Olin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Olin is more favorable than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.7% of Olin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Olin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Olin and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin 0.79% 3.36% 0.89% Oil-Dri Corporation Of America 11.12% 22.36% 14.74%

Risk & Volatility

Olin has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Olin pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Olin pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olin and Oil-Dri Corporation Of America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin $6.54 billion 0.34 $108.60 million $0.46 42.50 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $485.57 million 1.71 $54.00 million $3.70 15.29

Olin has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation Of America. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents. The Epoxy segment provides Allylics, such as allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, and glycerin; aromatics, including acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol; liquid and solid epoxy resins; and converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and powder-actuated tools in construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, gun clubs, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Clayton, Missouri.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments. The Business to Business Products Group segment’s customers include processors and refiners of edible oils, jet fuel and biofuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment customers include retailers of cat litter and related accessories such as mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores as well as distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.