BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $9.55. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.5350, with a volume of 21,826 shares traded.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

