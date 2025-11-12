BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $9.55. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.5350, with a volume of 21,826 shares traded.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.