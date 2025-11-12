Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $325,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in CRH by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

