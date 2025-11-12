Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $325,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in CRH by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99.
CRH Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.