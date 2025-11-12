Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 401.42 and traded as high as GBX 403.51. Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 399.25, with a volume of 466,304 shares trading hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of £786.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Impax Environmental Markets

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.