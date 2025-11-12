Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 640,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,796,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 974,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,863,000 after purchasing an additional 578,502 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 656.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 701,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,169,000 after purchasing an additional 608,895 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,524,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.