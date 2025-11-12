Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAYGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and traded as high as $94.6875. Kerry Group shares last traded at $93.44, with a volume of 7,127 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 159.0%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

