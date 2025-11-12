Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 129.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in Royal Gold by 86.0% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 33,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $209.42.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

