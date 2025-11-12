Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires 327 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Generac were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 740.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 357.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,300. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

