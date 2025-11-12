OpGen (OTC:OPGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OpGen, Inc. (OTC:OPGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $5.03. OpGen shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,624 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.77.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

