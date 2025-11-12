Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

