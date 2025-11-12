Renasant Bank Sells 17,239 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

