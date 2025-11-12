Head to Head Survey: GCL Global (GCL) versus The Competition

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GCL Global to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCL Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million $5.59 million -83.50 GCL Global Competitors $2.58 billion $19.42 million 13.63

Profitability

GCL Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GCL Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A GCL Global Competitors -124.65% -63.74% -1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GCL Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global Competitors 529 2539 5397 162 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 23.71%. Given GCL Global’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCL Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

GCL Global has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCL Global rivals beat GCL Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GCL Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.