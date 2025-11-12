Analyzing Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) & Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astronics and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ducommun 1 1 5 0 2.57

Ducommun has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Astronics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Astronics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astronics and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -0.45% 22.89% 9.16% Ducommun 5.03% 7.61% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astronics and Ducommun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $795.43 million 2.09 -$16.22 million ($0.09) -522.22 Ducommun $806.22 million 1.80 $31.50 million ($2.34) -41.65

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics. Astronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ducommun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ducommun beats Astronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

