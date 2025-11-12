Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

