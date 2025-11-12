Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enersys by 11.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Enersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys stock opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

