Safe and Green Development (SGD) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Safe and Green Development to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development’s peers have a beta of -6.47, meaning that their average stock price is 747% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safe and Green Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Safe and Green Development Competitors 171 648 287 11 2.12

Profitability

As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Safe and Green Development’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe and Green Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Safe and Green Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -766.20% -741.44% -60.41% Safe and Green Development Competitors -41.98% -44.53% -2.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe and Green Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 -$8.91 million -0.17 Safe and Green Development Competitors $19.91 billion -$81.10 million -0.84

Safe and Green Development’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safe and Green Development. Safe and Green Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safe and Green Development peers beat Safe and Green Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

