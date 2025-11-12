J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and traded as high as $39.53. J. W. Mays shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 2,382 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.56 and a beta of -0.04.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

