Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 4,298,769 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$52.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

