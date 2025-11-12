M&G PLC Has $20.22 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

M&G PLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,297 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

