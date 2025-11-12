Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

