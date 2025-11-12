Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The company’s revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $11,542,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,011 over the last three months. 86.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Venture Global during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

