Bailard Inc. Purchases 6,984 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

