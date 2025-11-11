What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Plexus Q1 Earnings?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Plexus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Plexus Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Plexus by 185.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 424.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,459. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $274,163.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,246.65. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,935 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.