Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 329.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 176.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,456.53. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

