Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MSGE

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MSGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE MSGE opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 2,102.70%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 510,191 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,630,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 60.1% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 198,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,775,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,566,000 after buying an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

