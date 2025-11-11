Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the company's stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 33.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company's stock.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

