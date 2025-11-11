SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 10,000 Shares

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $3,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 439,208 shares in the company, valued at $144,499,432. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $579,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $464,000.00.

SiTime Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 2.36. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $386.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.SiTime’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5,015.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,764,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.