Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $938,776. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,645 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,595 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,007,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

