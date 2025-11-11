Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avient Q1 Earnings

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avient by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avient by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.43%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

